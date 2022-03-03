Cocoa Beach Pier wants to add hotel, parking garage

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A six-story hotel with a parking garage and swimming pools could dramatically change the look of the Cocoa Beach Pier.

Change it in a bad way, if you ask Ron Henrickson who stays at a condo next to the pier.

Owner Westgate Resorts wants to add a $60 million, 126-room resort with a parking garage and swimming pools.

If built, Henrickson said he would likely leave.

[TRENDING: ‘Super fog:’ Weather event creates zero visibility along stretch of I-95 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonishes students for wearing face masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

‘’It would take the beauty away from this,’’ he said. ‘’On the weekends, it’s so crowded right now.’’

Crowds are expected to make Brevard County more than $17 million this year from tourist tax money, a record.

Westgate made its pitch to the county’s Tourism Development Council last week. Cocoa Beach city commissioners will make the final decision.

A first reading is Thursday night and Westgate argues the resort would not get in the way of beach renourishment projects by the Army Corps of Engineers.

‘’If the Corps ever needs an access, it will be provided for in these plans,’’ attorney Jack Kirschenbaum said.

Westgate also needs to convince the city to make most of a public dead-end street, pier property. The company said the hotel would also likely need city approval for its height.

Some previous plans for the pier have received opposition before. In 2017, some residents who live at the beach spoke against a proposal to add three carnival rides.

Ad

Thursday meeting at city hall starts at 7 p.m.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on the plans for the pier.