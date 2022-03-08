Melbourne City Council to address deadly bar shooting at Tuesday night meeting

A man and a woman were shot at Off The Traxx in Melbourne Sunday morning, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne’s mayor intends to request more police to work downtown following a deadly shooting inside one of the city’s busiest nightspots, Off The Traxx.

Mayor Paul Alfrey said he will likely call for a heavier police presence during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

‘’It’s something that we need to discuss,’’ the mayor said about reviewing security.

Alfrey said he talked Tuesday to the owner of Off The Traxx and the mayor said the bar is reviewing its security that night as well.

Police said as many as 350 people ran for the exits when an unidentified gunman killed Alain Noel and wounded a bar employee.

The city council ordered new security conditions on Off The Trax in 2016 after an average of more than 168 police incident reports per year.

Councilmember Yvonne Minus said the bar responded well.

‘’Off The Traxx, they’ve been doing great,’’ Minus said. ‘’They had conditions to work through and they’ve done that.’’

The mayor said Off The Traxx will probably stay closed through this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, downtown’s busiest event of the year.

Tuesday night’s city council meeting starts at 6:30.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates to the discussion at city hall and the investigation as police continue searching for the killer.