911 calls show panic at Melbourne bar after deadly shooting

A man and a woman were shot at Off The Traxx in Melbourne Sunday morning, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police released 911 calls made after a deadly shooting at a popular bar in Melbourne, showing the panic that ensued following the gunfire.

“Come to Off The Traxx right now,” one caller shouted to the 911 dispatcher early Sunday morning. “Shots fired, shots fired!”

Officers were called to the bar located at 918 E. New Haven Ave. around 1:10 a.m. Investigators said the bar was near capacity at the time, with about 350 customers packing the bar.

“We got a body on the ground,” the caller continued to shout.

“I’ve got several officers on the way,” the dispatcher responded just before the call cut out.

Another call provides more detail on how the scene played out after shooting.

“There’s someone behind the bar that’s been hit in the leg and there’s another on the ground,” the caller said. “I can’t tell what’s going on. They’re doing CPR on him.”

The caller explained there were two victims, a man and a woman. Police later said a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were shot.

“They’re trying to do CPR on him,” the caller repeated. “He’s not moving.”

The man, Alain Noel, later died at the hospital. Police said the woman who was shot was an employee.

Police said the shooter is a man but did not provide any other information on the gunman or what may have led up to the shooting.

Melbourne police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to call 321-608-6450.