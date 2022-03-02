Motorcyclist dies over a week after Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale motorcyclist involved in a Melbourne crash last month died from his injuries Wednesday, police said.

The initial incident occurred Feb. 22 when Michael Shea Egan, 31, was driving east in the area of East Strawbridge and East New Haven avenues around 11 p.m., officers said.

According to investigators, Egan was traveling toward the Melbourne Causeway when he collided with a vehicle turning left onto East New Haven Avenue from the west lanes of East Strawbridge Avenue.

He was then transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries just over a week later.

Officers said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the Melbourne Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently conducting a traffic homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this wreck is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Chris Livingston at 321-288-8288.