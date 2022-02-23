Motorcyclist injured in Melbourne crash, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Melbourne crash Tuesday night, according to the police department.

Michael Shea Egan, 31, was driving east in the area of East Strawbridge and East New Haven avenues around 11 p.m., officers said.

According to investigators, Egan was traveling toward the Melbourne Causeway when he collided with a vehicle turning left onto East New Haven Avenue from the west lanes of East Strawbridge Avenue.

Egan was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Officers said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but Melbourne Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently conducting a traffic homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this wreck is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Chris Livingston at 321-288-8288.