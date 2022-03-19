Drive-by shooting injures 3 children in Fort Pierce, authorities offering reward for arrest

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Fort Pierce Police Department are offering a $10,000 reward for information that could to lead to an arrest following a drive-by shooting that injured three children on Friday.

The children are expected to recover from their injuries, authorities say.

Video surveillance captured the image of a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-283-3473) or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-979-1471.