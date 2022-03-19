87º

Local News

Drive-by shooting injures 3 children in Fort Pierce, authorities offering reward for arrest

A $10,000 reward is being offered by authorities

Tags: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Fort Pierce Police Department, Florida, Crime
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). (Ted Soqui , 2021 Getty Images)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Fort Pierce Police Department are offering a $10,000 reward for information that could to lead to an arrest following a drive-by shooting that injured three children on Friday.

The children are expected to recover from their injuries, authorities say.

Video surveillance captured the image of a dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-283-3473) or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-979-1471.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.