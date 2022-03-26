Man found shot, killed in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies said a man in his 30s died early Saturday morning after he was shot in Orlando, according to a news release.

Deputies responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 100 block of Barlow Avenue regarding a shooting and said they found the man in the middle of the road. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The suspect, a man, ran from the scene and was allegedly known to the victim, but deputies did not disclose any other details at the time of this report.

The man was found about half a mile away from where deputies said another man was found shot to death on Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing.