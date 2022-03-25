Man critically injured in shooting outside Ocala food store, police say

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Friday.

OCALA, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured after a fight outside a food store in Ocala Friday afternoon, police said.

According to the police department, the incident occurred after two men starting fighting in front of the 7 Days Food Store located at 2002 NW 1st Ave.

Detectives said one man then pulled a gun out, shooting the victim.

The victim received medical attention at the scene before being transported to the hospital, police said.

Officers said the incident is still under investigation.

No other information, including any arrests made or victim identification, is available as of yet. Check back here for updates.