BREAKING: 14-year-old dead after fall from ICON Park drop ride, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fall at the Orlando Free Fall at Icon Park.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 14-year-old has died after falling from a thrill ride in Orlando, Orange County deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 911 calls for an emergency at the Orlando Free Fall at Icon Park at 11:12 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a person fall from the ride to the ground.

The teenager was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Video recorded by witnesses showing the deadly fall is circulating on social media.

The Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park opened in Dec. 2021 and takes up to 30 guests high into the air before plummeting 400 feet towards the ground at 70 miles an hour, according to a press release sent last year.

