Orange County sheriff identifies 14-year-old boy who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando was identified by the Orange County sheriff during a news conference Friday.

Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, fell from the Orlando Free Fall around 11:10 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Orange County deputies said.

“And based on all of our preliminary investigation information, it appears to be a terrible tragedy, but our investigation is still open,” Mina said.

He added Sampson was visiting Orlando with a friend’s family.

Sampson’s youth football coach, AJ Jones of Bad Boyz Football, spoke with News 6 Friday, saying he was “devastated” and shocked to hear about the teen’s tragic death.

Jones described the “humble giant” as a straight-A student and respectable young man who had dreams of making it to the NFL after college. He said he was set to be the starting offensive lineman at East St. Louis High School in the fall.

The ride, which opened in December and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, takes up to 30 guests high into the air before dropping 400 feet at about 75 mph.

The company that operates the thrill ride said it is working with authorities to determine what happened.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this young man,” said John Stine, director of sales and marketing for The SlingShot Group.

Stine said the ride will remain closed indefinitely.