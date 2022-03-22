Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bomb as training continues in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy is dropping bombs during training in Central Florida this week.

Loud bombing sounds will ring through areas nearby the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from Monday to Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest officials said the gates surrounding the area will be closed to enforce the Range Boundary Safety Zone.

According to a social media post issued by the USDA, wildlife may be displaced and drivers are urged to use extra caution when traveling in the area.