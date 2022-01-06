Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs in Ocala

If you were alarmed by loud booming sounds in Central Florida, don’t worry, it’s just the U.S. Navy dropping live bombs in Ocala.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, the U.S. Naval Air Station Jacksonville conducted live bombing training in the Ocala National Forest, according to its website.

The training took place at the Pinecastle Range Complex, and loud bombing sounds can sometimes be heard for hundreds of miles, alarming people and animals who are not aware of what’s going on.

The Naval Air Station warned, “During bombing periods, wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals, including black bears, and practice bear-wise measures.”

According to its website, there is no more live bomb trainings taking place this week.