3 injured in Ocala crash that destroyed 2 vehicles, fire officials say

The crash between the pick-up truck and sedan occurred around 1:58 a.m. on Dec. 27.

OCALA, Fla. – Three people were injured in a crash between a pickup truck and a sedan in Marion County on Monday morning, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The collision occurred around 1:58 a.m. at the 3400 block of SW 60th Ave. in Ocala, fire officials said.

According to officials, multiple units responded to the scene, finding both vehicles heavily damaged. The driver and passenger in the sedan were both transported to the hospital.

Firefighters said they had to remove the driver’s side door to get the driver of the pickup out of the vehicle, after which that driver was also transported to the hospital.

Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash, fire officials said.

No other information is available at this time, including the condition of any of the three people involved in the crash.