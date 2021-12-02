Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ocala

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Ocala on Wednesday, according to police.

OCALA, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Ocala on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle in the area of Pine Avenue and SW 10th Street.

Officers said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert and died from his injuries at the facility.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.