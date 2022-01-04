50º

Traffic

Ocala man, 23, ejected, killed in crash with trees

Fatal crash investigated on SW 186 Court in Marion County

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Marion County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Ocala man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on SW 186 Court near SW 31 Street.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said the man was driving a car at a high rate of speed when the vehicle entered the grass shoulder on the east side of the road. The man overcorrected, lost control of the car, which then crossed back over the roadway and struck two trees on the west side of the road, an FHP crash report stated.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, the FHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report stated.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email