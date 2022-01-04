Ocala man, 23, ejected, killed in crash with trees

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Ocala man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on SW 186 Court near SW 31 Street.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said the man was driving a car at a high rate of speed when the vehicle entered the grass shoulder on the east side of the road. The man overcorrected, lost control of the car, which then crossed back over the roadway and struck two trees on the west side of the road, an FHP crash report stated.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, the FHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report stated.

No other details have been released.