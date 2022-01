VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange City woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday night in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman, 31, was walking in the southbound lanes of North Woodland Blvd near U.S. Highway 92 when she was struck at 9:09 p.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.