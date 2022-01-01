Oak Ridge road shut down after fatal crash in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A section of eastbound West Oak Ridge Road at its intersection with South John Young Pkwy was shut down Saturday morning as Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they investigated a fatal crash.

The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. when a car struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross West Oak Ridge Road outside of a crosswalk or intersection, troopers said.

Units arrived shortly before 5 a.m., and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, records show.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.