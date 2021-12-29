Motorcyclist killed in crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Volusia County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 415 and State Road 44 which is just south of the New Smyrna Speedway.

FHP said a 41-year-old Deltona man was driving a sedan northbound on State Road 415 and a 70-year-old Merritt Island man was heading south on State Road 415 on a motorcycle, according to FHP.

According to the crash report, the Deltona man lost control of the sedan and turned into the direct path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.