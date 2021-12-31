Motorcyclist injured in crash with 2 vehicles in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was injured Friday in a crash involving two other vehicles, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said said the crash happened in the area of South Goldenrod Road and Tern Drive.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Fire rescue officials said the motorcyclist was taken to ORMC as a trauma alert patient.

Details have not yet been released on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.