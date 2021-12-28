Crash involving 3 vehicles closes SR-417 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash has northbound State Road 417 closed in Seminole County as crews work to clean up a fuel leak, according to the fire department.

The Seminole County Fire Department said SR-417 is closed at Rinehart Road as of 9:39 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

One of the vehicles in the crash was a box truck, which leaked fuel onto the roadway, according to officials.

Multiple units from Sanford Fire and Seminole Fire as well as from the Environmental Compliance and Protection have responded to the area.

Traffic is being detoured to exit at Rinehart Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.