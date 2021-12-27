1 killed in Orange County crash near Forest City Road, FHP says

One person died in an Orange County crash around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, troopers said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in an Orange County crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Forest City Road and Calumet Drive, troopers said.

FHP said one person died at the hospital, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.