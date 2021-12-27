74º

1 killed in Orange County crash near Forest City Road, FHP says

Wreck occurred at intersection of Forest City Road, Calumet Drive

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Traffic Alert, Fatal Crash, FHP, Orange County
One person died in an Orange County crash around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, troopers said. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in an Orange County crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Forest City Road and Calumet Drive, troopers said.

FHP said one person died at the hospital, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

