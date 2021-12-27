Man shot by Orange County deputies beat, robbed pregnant woman before shooting, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators released new details Monday about what they say led up to deputies shooting a man who opened fire on them during a foot chase Sunday night.

Avery Bobby Williams, 38, remains in the hospital after the shooting Sunday. Deputies said they returned fire on the man after he first shot at them.

Investigators said they were called to the 5400 block of Hill Drive after they received a call where a woman could be heard screaming.

Deputies said the victim, who is pregnant, said she had gone to a home in that neighborhood to “hang out” with Narvell Danny Williams, who is the brother of Avery Williams.

The victim said the brothers were together and drinking when she arrived, according to the arrest affidavit. Avery Williams began flirting with the victim, which sparked a fight between the two brothers, records show.

As the two fought, the victim told investigators she filmed the scuffle. Deputies said the woman was recording as Avery Williams pulled out a gun and opened fire on Narvell Williams. The brothers then realized the victim was recording the fight and turned on her, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Avery Williams then tackled her to the ground and tried to take her phone, but she managed to get away, records show. Deputies said the woman ran behind her car, but both brothers caught up with her, knocking her to the ground while hitting and kicking her. The victim said both men knew she was pregnant at the time of the attack, records show.

The victim said Avery Williams took her phone and ran off. Records show deputies arrived a short time later and arrested Narvell Williams as he tried to leave in a vehicle.

Narvell Williams, 28 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deputies chased after Avery Williams which ultimately led to the shooting.

Avery Williams faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

Narvell Williams faces charges of robbery and aggravated battery on a pregnant person.