Trial underway for man accused of aggravated assault on Orange County deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial is underway for a man accused of aggravated assault on Orange County deputies in 2021.

Avery Williams, 39, was shot by deputies and arrested in December 2021 after a short chase. The state charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to investigators, Williams’ brother was hanging out with a woman, and Williams joined them. A fight started when Williams flirted with the victim, officials said.

As the brothers fought, the victim told investigators she recorded the scuffle. Deputies said Williams pulled out a gun and opened fire on his brother. The brothers then realized the woman was recording the fight and they turned on her, according to the affidavit.

Williams then took off and deputies chased after him, officials said. At one point, according to an affidavit, a deputy ordered Williams to drop a gun but he pointed it toward the deputy, prompting them to fire at him multiple times.

Williams was initially arrested by the sheriff’s office on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant person, but those charges were ultimately not pursued by the state.

