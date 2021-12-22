Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after striking the back of a car in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car heading west on East Colonial Drive made a U-turn near Bonneville Drive around 10:40 p.m. and was struck from behind by a 25-year-old Orlando man riding a motorcycle.

Officials said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down before hitting the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.