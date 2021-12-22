Woman pushing wheelchair struck, killed in Orange County

51º

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman pushing a wheelchair was struck and killed late Tuesday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened on Semoran Boulevard at Old Cheney Highway.

The FHP said a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 45-year-old Winter Park woman was northbound on Semoran and hit a 59-year-old Orlando woman who was pushing a wheelchair. The victim was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, troopers said.

The victim was taken to Winter Park Hospital, where she died, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, the crash report stated.

