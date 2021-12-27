2 injured in crash involving Orange County deputy cruiser, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were hurt in a crash involving an Orange County deputy cruiser early Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said the deputy and another person were injured in the crash at John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive on Friday.

[TRENDING: Can Fla. drivers legally move into intersection while waiting to make a turn? | Florida reports over 125K new COVID cases in one week | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said the two were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Details regarding what led up to the crash have not yet been released.