KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash has a portion of northbound John Young Parkway closed in Kissimmee, according to police.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the road is closed between Lyndell Drive and Carroll Street as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said there are serious injuries reported in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.