Crash shuts down Interstate 95 in Volusia County

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crash shuts down northbound Interstate 95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic on Interstate 95 northbound in Volusia County came to a halt Sunday as units responded to a crash.

Preliminary reports said that multiple people required medical treatment after the crash, including some pediatric patients.

[TRENDING: Lake County family is calling on community support after father-son die in Christmas Eve crash | Christmas travel troubles reach Orlando International Airport | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Traffic cameras viewed cars being guided past the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

No other details, such as the exact numbers of cars nor patients involved, have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.