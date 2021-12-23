Crash closes major Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando has forced officials to close a major intersection.
The crash happened Thursday morning on Orange Avenue at Pinelock Avenue.
Southbound lanes of Orange Avenue are closed in the area.
The crash involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, but details of the wreck have not been released.
** BAD CRASH **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) December 23, 2021
Orange Ave x Pinelock Ave
- SB is CLOSED
- NB right lane is open
- Crews actively trying to remove passenger from crashed vehicle #Orlando #Thursday pic.twitter.com/hjHXcrJvW1