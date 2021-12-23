48º

Crash closes major Orlando intersection

Semi, vehicle collide on Orange Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando has forced officials to close a major intersection.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Orange Avenue at Pinelock Avenue.

Southbound lanes of Orange Avenue are closed in the area.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, but details of the wreck have not been released.

