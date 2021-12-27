Volusia deputies seek witnesses in deadly Christmas Eve motorcycle crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for witnesses in a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Christmas Eve.

Deputies said 33-year-old Damien Valeros was riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Doyle Road and Providence Boulevard in Deltona Friday night when he either struck a car or the vehicle struck him.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car told deputies they were traveling east on Doyle Road when they attempted to make a left turn and the “vehicle collided with the motorcycle.”

Officials said Valeros was taken to the hospital after the crash where he later died. The motorcycle and car were taken into evidence as the crash remains under investigation, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Josh Hansard at 386-860-7030 or email him by clicking here. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.