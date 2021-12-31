8-year-old girl killed in crash on I-75 in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An 8-year-old girl from Tennessee was killed early Friday when a 30-year-old driver slammed into traffic on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida, officials said.

The little girl was riding in a sports utility vehicle that was knocked into an empty gas tanker in front of it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 5-year-old girl was critically injured in the crash.

The SUV's driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a 29-year-old male passenger were also seriously injured in the crash, troopers said. The family is from Nashville, Tennessee, the report said.

The driver that crashed into the SUV was also seriously injured.

They were all taken to a hospital in Fort Myers, the report said.

Troopers did not list the names of the vicitms.

An investigation is continuing.