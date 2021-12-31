Man hit and killed on State Road 528 in Orange County

A man was hit and killed in a crash on State Road 528 in Orange County around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was hit by a truck near the Dallas Mainline Toll Plaza.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said the westbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released at this time.