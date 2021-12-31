70º

Local News

Man hit and killed on State Road 528 in Orange County

Crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
A man was hit and killed in a crash on State Road 528 in Orange County around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (FHP)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hit and killed in a crash on State Road 528 in Orange County around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was hit by a truck near the Dallas Mainline Toll Plaza.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots tiger at Florida zoo after animal attacks man, investigators say | Look back at the top Central Florida, national stories from 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the westbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email