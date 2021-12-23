Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Merritt Island road

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking along a busy Brevard County road, officials said.

The fatal crash happened on Courtenay Parkway at Minna Lane on Merritt Island.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said a man was trying to cross the road and walked into the path of an oncoming car, which struck him.

The man died at the scene, officials said.

The driver was not hurt.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a scooter on the side of the road, but no other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.