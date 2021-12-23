49º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Merritt Island road

Fatal crash investigated on Courtenay Parkway near Minna Lane

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic, Fatal Crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking along a busy Brevard County road, officials said.

The fatal crash happened on Courtenay Parkway at Minna Lane on Merritt Island.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said a man was trying to cross the road and walked into the path of an oncoming car, which struck him.

The man died at the scene, officials said.

The driver was not hurt.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a scooter on the side of the road, but no other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email