Florida man charged with punching girl in traffic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man has been charged with punching a teenage girl in the face after she cut him off in traffic, according to court records released Tuesday.

Stephen Irvin Saunders, 47, was charged with felony burglary of conveyance with assault or battery for reaching in the 16-year-old girl's car and punching her in the jaw during the road rage incident last week in Tampa, authorities said.

Police said Saunders followed the girl to a stoplight after she cut him off. He then got out of his car, yelled curses at her and hit her in the face while she was still sitting in her vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Authorities and the victim were able to easily identify Saunders after the incident because of his distinct car, a black and white Porsche 911 convertible with “911” boldly printed on the driver's side door.

Saunders has pleaded not guilty and was released on a $15,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.