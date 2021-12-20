‘I just got frustrated:’ Father faces murder charge after shaking infant, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay father is accused of killing his infant daughter after shaking her when “she was crying for the longest time,” according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

According to the department, Hector Solis, 29, reported to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office the child was not breathing. Officers responded to City Hall where Solis and fire rescue personnel were located with the infant.

Police said Solis gave the child to first responders who began life-saving measures and later transported the infant to the hospital. According to an affidavit, body camera video shows Solis telling police the child was “crying for the longest time” and “I just got frustrated, and started shaking her.”

The man told investigators that the shaking did not happen at Palm Bay City Hall, records show. Police redacted the address where the incident took place.

The child was taken to the hospital and later died early Sunday morning.

Solis now faces a first-degree murder charge.