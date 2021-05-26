‘There is no excuse for placing a child in danger:’ Lakeland woman arrested on child abuse, DUI charges

Brittney Medina, 35, is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a backyard with a child in the vehicle.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Lakeland woman is facing charges after Polk County deputies said she drove through a fence and crashed into someone’s backyard.

Authorities said they got the call about the crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in unincorporated south Lakeland.

[TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.; no survivors found | Video: Supermoon eclipse | Man killed while teaching son to drive]

Ad

Deputies arrived to find Brittney Medina and a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento with a child inside. Crash investigators said it appeared Medina veered off Live Oak Road and crashed through a fence before her vehicle came to a rest near a tree in a homeowner’s backyard.

The sheriff’s office said Medina nor the child were hurt. No other vehicles were involved.

Deputies noted Medina’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and she was slurring her speech. The woman also agreed to and later failed a field sobriety test, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Medina told authorities she was on her way home from a graduation party and only had one glass of wine, deputies said. She said her brakes failed at the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said Medina is employed as an attendance counselor at Lake Christian School.

“There is no excuse for placing a child in danger. Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed in this crash,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. “Please, call a friend or family member, or use the numerous resources available - just don’t drink and drive.”

Ad

Medina was arrested and now faces charges of DUI with property damage and child abuse without great bodily harm.