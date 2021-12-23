48º

13-year-old Orlando boy run over, killed while riding bike

Florida troopers say pickup truck driver did not stop after striking child

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old Orlando boy was struck and killed while riding a bike Wednesday night in an Orange County neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:44 p.m. on Montello Drive at Tree Ridge Lane in the Arbor Ridge West subdivision near the Econ Trail.

The FHP said the boy was eastbound on Montello Drive when he was hit by a 2021 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling west. The pickup truck then ran over the boy, and the driver did not stop, according to an FHP crash report.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies stopped the pickup about a mile from the crash scene, and FHP troopers are interviewing the owner of the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

