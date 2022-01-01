Orlando man, 22, killed in crash that split car, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was killed Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a tree in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 22, was driving south at a high rate of speed on North Hiawassee Road near Nawadaha Blvd when he lost control of his car, troopers said.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing it to split into two pieces, troopers said.

No other information has been released, and the crash is still under investigation, FHP said.