LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An Umatilla man died Saturday morning after an ATV he was riding overturned in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 36, was traveling west on Lakeview Street near Lakeshore Avenue when he lost control of the ATV and the vehicle came to rest on top of him, troopers said.

The man later died at the hospital, and the crash is still under investigation, FHP said.