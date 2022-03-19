Ocala parade next week honors hometown Olympians

The gazebo in Downtown Ocala. The gazebo will be the site of a recognition ceremony for three hometown Olympians on Saturday, March 26.

OCALA, Fla. – The city of Ocala will shut down several streets on Saturday, March 26 to hold a parade for three hometown athletes who medaled in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Britney Bowe, Erin Jackson and Joey Mantia are all American speed skaters who competed in the Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year. Bowe and Mantia won Bronze medals.

Jackson won a gold medal in the Women’s 500m speed skating event and became the first Black American woman to medal in speed skating.

The parade will begin at Webb Field at 5 p.m. and end in downtown Ocala. Mayor Kent Guinn will hold a recognition ceremony at the Ocala Downtown Gazebo on SE First Avenue, and then there will be a meet and greet with the athletes.

Attendees are asked not to place chairs along the parade path prior to the event because the parade route will be short.

Road closures effective Saturday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. include:

Pine Ave (US 441) from SW Tenth St. (SR 200) to NW 14th St. (SR 492)

St. Rd. 40 from NE Eighth Ave. to NW 16th Ave. (MLK)

Road closures effective on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. include: