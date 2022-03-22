Missing couple last seen in Ocala before leaving for trip to South Florida, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing man and woman who left over the weekend to meet family in South Florida but never arrived.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Wendall Crist, 93, and Joan Crist, 90, left a home on Southwest 95th Avenue in Ocala to go on a trip to Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The sheriff’s office said their car, a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA with Florida tag DPSS84, was seen heading east on State Road 200 near SW 60th Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

White Mercedes-Benz CLA (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A neighbor told deputies they may have seen the couple Sunday near Southwest 95th Avenue on Sunday, according to a release.

Deputies said no one has been able to get in contact with the two.

Anyone with information or sees Joan or Wendell is asked to call 911.