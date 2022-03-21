Two Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Central Floridians scratched their way to $1 million.

Idalmis Almarales, of Orlando, and George Schlitz, of Davenport, both took home the $1 million prize from the new 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

[TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom | Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Almarales purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 6485 South Chickasaw Trail in Orlando. She chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Ad

Schlitz also chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 but bought his ticket at the Publix at 39883 Highway 27 in Davenport.

Each Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

The 500X The Cash scratch-off game costs $50. The top prize is $25 million.