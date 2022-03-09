Lake County man wins $1 million on scratch-off game

What’s the fastest way to $1 million? For this Lake County man it was purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

Tommy Shaw, of Astor, claimed the top prize of $1 million after purchasing a winning ‘The Fastest Road to $1,000,000′ scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Shaw chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, officials said.

The Florida man purchased his winning ticket at Winn Dixie located at 3120 North Woodland Boulevard in DeLand.

This location will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the scratch-off.