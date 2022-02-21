80º

Volusia County woman wins $5 million from scratch-off game

Woman claims one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Gold Rush Limited scratch off (Florida Lottery)

A lucky Volusia County woman scratched her way to $5 million.

Deantee Ingram, 39, claimed the top prize of $5 million from a Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

The Holly Hill woman chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The $20 winning ticket was purchased at Medina Deli Grocery at 600 3rd Street in Holly Hill, officials said.

The grocery store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off game.

