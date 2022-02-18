Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off ticket

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game tickets are $30. The game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man claimed a $1 million prize Friday after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

Joel Rodriquez, 39, won the prize after buying a ticket of The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release.

[TRENDING: Orlando home dubbed ‘Ugliest House’ in nationwide contest | ‘Great Resignation’ hits Florida state attorneys, public defenders offices | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rodriquez purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven location at 5650 Hansel Ave. in Edgewood.

Ad

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.