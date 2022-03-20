Daytona Beach police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Neveah Conrey, 12, who was last seen near North Clyde Morris, LPGA boulevards in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police said on Sunday officers had begun searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, according to the department’s social media.

Nevaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday at an apartment complex near the intersection of North Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards, police said.

[TRENDING: 2 arrested after missing man found dead inside trunk of vehicle, deputies say | Daytona Beach sees ‘calm’ spring break as New Smyrna Beach deals with rowdy crowds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Conrey is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has autism, police said.

Those who see Nevaeh or know of her whereabouts are asked to call 386-248-1777 and select option three.