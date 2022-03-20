Daytona Beach police search for missing 12-year-old girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police said on Sunday officers had begun searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, according to the department’s social media.
Nevaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday at an apartment complex near the intersection of North Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards, police said.
Conrey is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has autism, police said.
Those who see Nevaeh or know of her whereabouts are asked to call 386-248-1777 and select option three.
Have you seen Nevaeh Conrey?— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 20, 2022
If you see Nevaeh, please call 386 248 1777, option 3.#DaytonaBeach #Missing pic.twitter.com/elH9LVMp86