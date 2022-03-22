2 injured in rollover crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a rollover crash in Ocala, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on SW 60th Avenue at SW 38th Street.

Ocala Fire Rescue said a Hyundai car and an Acura SUV were involved in the crash, leaving the Hyundai on its roof.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, officials said. They were evaluated and taken to the hospital, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

No other injuries were reported.

Details about the wreck have not been released.