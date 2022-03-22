63º

15-year-old girl hit, critically injured on SR-A1A in Flagler Beach

Florida troopers say 74-year-old driver uninjured

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was struck by an SUV and critically injured Monday night in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on State Road A1A, about 2 miles south of Central Avenue in Flagler Beach.

The FHP said a 74-year-old Flagler Beach woman was driving an SUV south on A1A when she struck the girl, who was walking across A1A toward the Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area.

The girl was taken to Advent Health Hospital with critical injuries, the FHP said.

The girl was not in a crosswalk and that stretch of the road is not lighted, according to an FHP report.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the crash report stated.

