Is it OK to park sideways in a driveway? Trooper Steve has the answer

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The latest Ask Trooper Steve question addressed an unusual way to park in a driveway: Sideways behind two other cars.

“I am definitely not about to get into the business of telling you what to do on your private property, but I will tell you how not to get in trouble with the law,” Trooper Steve said. “Any time you park in your driveway, it’s really up to you how you want to park. But if you don’t want to get in trouble with local law enforcement or code enforcement, you’ll want to make sure that you do not block the sidewalk or any public access to any other roadway or anything similar.”

Trooper Steve said problems often occur in communities operated by a homeowners association.

“Before positioning your vehicles in a manner that is not common, please check with your homeowners association bylaws,” he said. “There are a variety of rules that your average homeowner would never guess are there. So if you’re gonna’ do something weird, make sure you check those rules first.”

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

