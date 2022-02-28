Ask Trooper Steve: Speed limits and the new I-4 Express lanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week Trooper Steve was asked: “Are the speed limits different in the I-4 Express lanes compared to the regular lanes?”

“Over the weekend over 70+ drivers were ticketed by the Florida Highway Patrol for egregious speeds in the new express lanes,” Montiero said. “A few drivers were even caught doing over a hundred miles per hour.”

Trooper Steve says the purpose of these lanes is to provide drivers with an option so they can make the choice if they don’t want to sit with normal traffic. It is not an excuse to speed and to break the law.

“This is not a time to think that Florida has suddenly created its own Autobahn,” Montiero said.